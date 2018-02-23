Floodgates to Remain at Riverfront Park this Weekend

 Friday, February 23, 2018 - 09:08 Updated 8 hours ago

Although the level of the Ohio River in Huntington is now below flood stage
(50 feet), the Huntington Water Quality Board will leave flood gates at the
10th and 12th Street entrances to Harris Riverfront Park in place through
the weekend.

The Ohio River in Huntington crested Monday at a level of 53.14 feet,
according to the National Weather Service. The level as of 9 a.m. this
morning was 45.66 feet. With recent rain, the river level is predicted to
crest again at 49.2 feet sometime late Sunday or early Monday, according to
the National Weather Service forecast.

The Huntington Stormwater Utility, which is part of the Water Quality Board,
reports that 15 of the 17 pump stations in the city remain in operation.
Pump stations at 1st Street and 9th Street were taken out of service
Wednesday afternoon as dictated by water levels.

