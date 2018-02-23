Most read
Floodgates to Remain at Riverfront Park this Weekend
The Ohio River in Huntington crested Monday at a level of 53.14 feet,
according to the National Weather Service. The level as of 9 a.m. this
morning was 45.66 feet. With recent rain, the river level is predicted to
crest again at 49.2 feet sometime late Sunday or early Monday, according to
the National Weather Service forecast.
The Huntington Stormwater Utility, which is part of the Water Quality Board,
reports that 15 of the 17 pump stations in the city remain in operation.
Pump stations at 1st Street and 9th Street were taken out of service
Wednesday afternoon as dictated by water levels.