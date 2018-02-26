Most read
- Marshall to host visiting authors as part of Women’s History Month, Birke Fine Arts Symposium
- Council Finance Committee to Consider Resolutions to Purchase Police Equipment, Cars
- Montgomery man pleads guilty for role in federal drug conspiracy
- Zatar leads key sessions at 97th annual meeting of the Transportation Research Board
- Huntington City Council Agenda Announced for Feb. 26 Meeting
- Cleaning Supplies Linked to Allergies, Breathing Issues
- Piketon Still Fights Cold War Leaching Waste Cell
- West Virginians invited to share memories at West Virginia History Day
- Huntington Competes in Mayor's Challenge
- Former Logan County Schools Superintendent indicted for fraud scheme
Third Avenue Gate Goes Up
Monday, February 26, 2018 - 02:24 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The installation of the 3rd Street flood gate is in addition to two gates at Harris Riverfront Park that have remained in place since Sunday, Feb. 18.
The Water Quality Board installed the 3rd Street gate today as a precautionary measure. The National Weather Service is currently predicting that the level of the Ohio River at Huntington will steadily rise during the next three days and crest at a level of 53.9 feet sometime early Tuesday morning. At 5 p.m. today, the river was at a level of 45.82 feet.
No additional gate installations are planned at this time. Water Quality Board crews will be prepared to respond immediately if the forecast changes.