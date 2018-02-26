Third Avenue Gate Goes Up

The Huntington Water Quality Board installed a flood gate at the 3rd Street opening of the floodwall this afternoon and will closely monitor river levels through the weekend in coordination with the Cabell County Office of Emergency Management and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The installation of the 3rd Street flood gate is in addition to two gates at Harris Riverfront Park that have remained in place since Sunday, Feb. 18.

The Water Quality Board installed the 3rd Street gate today as a precautionary measure. The National Weather Service is currently predicting that the level of the Ohio River at Huntington will steadily rise during the next three days and crest at a level of 53.9 feet sometime early Tuesday morning. At 5 p.m. today, the river was at a level of 45.82 feet.

No additional gate installations are planned at this time. Water Quality Board crews will be prepared to respond immediately if the forecast changes.