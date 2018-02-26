Austin's Ice Cream Opens in Huntington

 Monday, February 26, 2018 - 02:29 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Austin's Ice Cream Opens in Huntington
The City of Huntington is excited to welcome Austin's at The Market to our downtown! The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business, which is located at The Market, a newly-renovated, open-air retail facility in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. Butter It Up at The Market
