Most read
- Marshall to host visiting authors as part of Women’s History Month, Birke Fine Arts Symposium
- Council Finance Committee to Consider Resolutions to Purchase Police Equipment, Cars
- Montgomery man pleads guilty for role in federal drug conspiracy
- Zatar leads key sessions at 97th annual meeting of the Transportation Research Board
- Huntington City Council Agenda Announced for Feb. 26 Meeting
- Piketon Still Fights Cold War Leaching Waste Cell
- Cleaning Supplies Linked to Allergies, Breathing Issues
- West Virginians invited to share memories at West Virginia History Day
- Huntington Competes in Mayor's Challenge
- Former Logan County Schools Superintendent indicted for fraud scheme
Austin's Ice Cream Opens in Huntington
Monday, February 26, 2018 - 02:29 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release