Department of Justice Announces Director of Opioid Enforcement and Prevention Efforts

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, February 26, 2018 - 02:41 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

The Department of Justice today announced Mary Daly will serve as the Director of Opioid Enforcement and Prevention Efforts in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, a new position created on December 20, 2017.



“In the midst of the deadliest drug crisis in American history, we need to prosecute drug crimes aggressively and use our resources wisely,” Attorney General Sessions said. “That’s why today I am happy to announce that Mary Daly will help the Department of Justice coordinate our anti-opioid efforts.  Mary is a talented and experienced prosecutor and she will help us act as effectively as possible in this time of crisis.  I am confident in her leadership and I want to welcome her to Main Justice.”

Ms. Daly previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York and the Eastern District of Virginia, where she supervised the Narcotics unit and was the opioid coordinator.  Over her 13-year career as a federal prosecutor, Ms. Daly focused on the prosecution of transnational drug trafficking organizations.

In her role as Director of Opioid Enforcement and Prevention Efforts, Ms. Daly will be responsible for assisting the Attorney General, Deputy Attorney General, and Department components in formulating and implementing Department initiatives, policies, grants, and programs relating to opioids, and coordinating these efforts with law enforcement.       

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus