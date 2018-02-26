Most read
- Marshall to host visiting authors as part of Women’s History Month, Birke Fine Arts Symposium
- Council Finance Committee to Consider Resolutions to Purchase Police Equipment, Cars
- Montgomery man pleads guilty for role in federal drug conspiracy
- Huntington City Council Agenda Announced for Feb. 26 Meeting
- Zatar leads key sessions at 97th annual meeting of the Transportation Research Board
- Piketon Still Fights Cold War Leaching Waste Cell
- Cleaning Supplies Linked to Allergies, Breathing Issues
- West Virginians invited to share memories at West Virginia History Day
- Huntington Competes in Mayor's Challenge
- Floodgates to Remain at Riverfront Park this Weekend
Marshall Recreation Center to offer camp during teacher work stoppage
PRICE FOR CAMP ONLY
$25 for members and $40 for non-members of the Rec Center.
BEFORE & AFTER CARE
Before and After Care is available from 8:00-9:00 AM and from 4:00-5:00 PM on camp days.
Members: FREE
Non-Members: $10.00
WHAT TO BRING
CLOTHES: Campers should arrive dressed for the activities of each camp. We recommend active wear appropriate for warm weather, as we will be spending time outdoors when the weather permits. Campers should wear athletic shoes (no sandals or open-toed shoes).
WATER BOTTLE: There are drinking fountains in the facility, but we recommend that your child has a water bottle labeled with the camper’s name.
LUNCH & SNACK: Campers are required to bring a lunch and a snack for the day. All food will be stored in camp coolers. Please label the lunch bag with the camper’s name. No food is provided by the Rec.
SUNBLOCK: Activities may take place outdoors. We recommend applying sunblock prior to arrival at camp, as well as, sending sunscreen with your child.
SWIMMING GEAR & DRY BAG: Please pack a swimsuit and a towel for the camper and provide a plastic bag to store them in after swimming. Swimming will occur on a daily basis, if the weather permits. Swimming is tentatively scheduled at this time.
GYM BAG/BACKPACK: A gym bag or backpack is recommended for the camper’s belongings. Please label with the camper’s name.
Further information is available on the Rec Center website athttp://www.marshallcampusrec.com.