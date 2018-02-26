'The Billy Graham Tribute Channel' Debuts on SiriusXM to Honor the Late Founder of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Most read
Monday, February 26, 2018 - 02:52 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Launching to honor the late preacher's life, "The Billy Graham Tribute Channel" debuted on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 12 p.m. ET and runs through Sunday, March 4, on SiriusXM channel 145 on satellite and via streaming. With Easter only a few weeks away, the BGEA and SiriusXM are also preparing upcoming messages to be presented on channel 145, focusing on the resurrection of Christ. "As we celebrate the life of Billy Graham we, along with SiriusXM, offer a channel featuring some of Mr. Graham's most memorable messages. The timeless messages found on 'The Billy Graham Tribute Channel' will do what Mr. Graham has done with such passion throughout his career; help point others to the hope found in Jesus Christ," said Jim Kirkland, executive director of Audio Media at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
"SiriusXM is proud to celebrate the legacy of 'America's Pastor' by presenting 'The Billy Graham Tribute Channel,'" said Dave Gorab, Vice President and General Manager of Talk Programming, SiriusXM. "Now through March 4, SiriusXM listeners can reflect on the remarkable life and work of Billy Graham with a special channel dedicated to his seven decades of ministry."
In addition to the catalog of Graham's inspirational messages and sermons, "The Billy Graham Tribute Channel" also includes personal reflections on the pastor's remarkable life from Billy Graham's son, Franklin Graham, along with other family members, music artists, ministry leaders, and former U.S. presidents. SiriusXM channel 145 will also carry Graham's memorial service live from the grounds of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, March 2.
Born in 1918, evangelist Billy Graham has preached the Gospel to nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories. Since the 1949 Los Angeles Crusade that vaulted Mr. Graham into the public eye, he has led hundreds of thousands to make personal decisions to live for Christ, which is the main mission of his ministry. Billy Graham passed away on Feb. 21, 2018.
In addition to the collaboration with SiriusXM, the BGEA's audio ministry, Billy Graham Radio, accomplishes the mission of the association - to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world - by producing a number of online and broadcast programs. The newest program in the ministry's line-up is GPS: God. People. Stories. Each weekly GPS podcast features an inspiring story of how God has worked in someone's life. Decision Minute is a one-minute feature that airs on more than 600 radio stations. To listen to the programs, visit www.billygraham.org/radio.
About The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) proclaims the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world by every effective means available. From its headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., the BGEA directs a wide range of domestic and international ministries. For more information, please visit www.billygraham.org. Get news updates on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BGEAnews.