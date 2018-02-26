Secretary Warner, State Leaders Recognize Wayne County Student as Honorary Secretary of State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Secretary of State Mac Warner is proud to announce that Wayne High School student Tamera Pierce has been selected as Honorary Secretary of State for her efforts to register her classmates to vote.





The Honorary Secretary of State Program recognizes high school students who are active in the voter registration process. These students have registered eligible 17 and 18-year-old high school seniors to vote.



Tamera is part of a group of 49 students across West Virginia who have helped organize more than 100 voter registration drives in their schools and communities. These efforts have helped register 13,688 eligible high school seniors in 2017.



Secretary Warner introduced Tamera and congratulated her and her high school Thursday morning in a ceremony held in the Secretary of State's Office in the State Capitol.



Tamera Pierce of Wayne is the daughter of Jeremiah & Stephanie Wilson.

