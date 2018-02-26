Most read
Piketon Still Fights Cold War Leaching Waste Cell
At a February meeting, the Chillicothe Times reported:
" U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency head Craig Butler and DOE's Robert Edwards, a letter was presented to Butler putting that commitment in writing."
"The lack of such a written commitment was one of the concerns expressed by several members of Chillicothe City Council and Mayor Luke Feeney prior to council's vote to oppose construction of the disposal cell. The landfills and plumes are locations on the site where contaminated items of all sorts were buried over the course of operations during the decades of the Cold War, without the benefit of any engineering, concern for environmental protection or regulatory oversight."
Residents remain opposed to a nuclear waste cell disposal unit at the site. Reside from the un off into the Ohio River tributary , including birth defects in children of the former workers.
Vina Colley continue urging residents to express concerns for additional radioactive burials on the site of the former diffusion plant site:
"You may wish to remind the NRC that, over a dozen times since the beginning of the atomic age, the American people have defeated attempts by U.S. regulators to deregulate radioactive wastes, in order to protect the health of their communities and ecosystems. You might also mention that many municipal landfills don't have any scanners, and those that do, usually only scan for gamma radiation. Even if they did scan for alpha or beta emitters, they are very difficult to detect. Even if you don't have comments, registering for the meeting or calling in, shows the NRC that the public is listening and cares greatly about this issue!"