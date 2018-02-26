Food Available for Students During Cabell County Work Stoppage

The district will be serving meals Monday at the following locations:

Boys and Girls Club

520 Everett Street

Huntington, WV 25702

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Lunch

Boys and Girls Club

Henrietta Payne Unit

734 14th St. W.

Huntington, WV 25704

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Lunch

A.D. Lewis Community Center

1450 A.D. Lewis Avenue

Huntington, WV 25701

12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Lunch

Marcum Terrace Family Resource Center

816 St. Louis Avenue

Huntington, WV 25705

2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Lunch

Churches and Community Organizations Offering Meals Monday:

Central United Methodist Church

1043 Jefferson Avenue

Huntington, WV

11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Lunch

If your church or community organization will be serving meals and would like to be added to our list, please email Jedd Flowers at jtflower@k12.wv.us.