Food Available for Students During Cabell County Work Stoppage
Boys and Girls Club
520 Everett Street
Huntington, WV 25702
12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Lunch
Boys and Girls Club
Henrietta Payne Unit
734 14th St. W.
Huntington, WV 25704
12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Lunch
A.D. Lewis Community Center
1450 A.D. Lewis Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Lunch
Marcum Terrace Family Resource Center
816 St. Louis Avenue
Huntington, WV 25705
2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Lunch
Marcum Terrace Community Center
2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Lunch
Churches and Community Organizations Offering Meals Monday:
Central United Methodist Church
1043 Jefferson Avenue
Huntington, WV
11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Lunch
If your church or community organization will be serving meals and would like to be added to our list, please email Jedd Flowers at jtflower@k12.wv.us.