Food Available for Students During Cabell County Work Stoppage

 Monday, February 26, 2018 - 04:05 Updated 20 min ago
The district will be serving meals Monday at the following locations:

Phil Cline Family YMCA
917 9th Street
Huntington, WV 25702
11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Lunch

Boys and Girls Club
520 Everett Street
Huntington, WV 25702
12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Lunch

Boys and Girls Club
Henrietta Payne Unit
734 14th St. W.
Huntington, WV 25704
12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Lunch

A.D. Lewis Community Center
1450 A.D. Lewis Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Lunch

Marcum Terrace Family Resource Center
816 St. Louis Avenue
Huntington, WV 25705
2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Lunch

Marcum Terrace Community Center
2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Lunch


Churches and Community Organizations Offering Meals Monday:

Central United Methodist Church
1043 Jefferson Avenue
Huntington, WV
11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Lunch

If your church or community organization will be serving meals and would like to be added to our list, please email Jedd Flowers at jtflower@k12.wv.us.

