Work Stoppage Closes Schools Monday
Monday, February 26, 2018 - 04:19 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release, Photos by Crystal St. Clair
Therefore, we are announcing that school will be closed for all students again on Monday.
The district is allowing extracurricular activities to continue. Please contact your principal, coach, or activity sponsor to confirm that your activity will still take place.