Work Stoppage Closes Schools Monday

The state’s employee associations have announced their intent to continue the statewide employee work stoppage. Superintendent Ryan Saxe and our administrative staff met today to explore all options regarding the school schedule. At this time, we have concluded we do not have sufficient staff to provide appropriate supervision for students and to operate our schools safely.

Therefore, we are announcing that school will be closed for all students again on Monday.

The district is allowing extracurricular activities to continue. Please contact your principal, coach, or activity sponsor to confirm that your activity will still take place.