Columbus man pleads guilty to federal methamphetamine charge

U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team, the Ohio State Police, and the Coal Grove Police Department in Ohio.

“Out-of-state drug traffickers need to stay out of our state,” said U.S. Attorney Stuart. “Columbus dealers like Richardson aren’t welcome here.”

Richardson admitted that in December 2016, he was a supplier of methamphetamine to a drug dealer in Cross Lanes. Richardson further admitted that on December 20, 2016, law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine at the house of that Cross Lanes drug dealer. After the controlled purchase, but before officers left the area, Richardson went to the same house to collect money for methamphetamine he was supplying to the drug dealer. Following the controlled purchase, law enforcement in Ohio conducted a traffic stop of Richardson’s vehicle and seized nearly $10,000 in cash, $900 of which was pre-recorded buy money from the controlled purchase earlier the same day. Agents also downloaded text messages in which Richardson and the drug dealer discussed the sale of methamphetamine.

Richardson faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 6, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey is responsible for the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Irene C. Berger.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.