Marshall University Foundation establishes Drs. Crews and Nibert Scholarship

The Marshall University Foundation Inc. has established the Drs. Crews and Nibert Dentistry Scholarship to benefit students from Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia who are enrolled in programs in the College of Science. They have also provided program support for the pediatric audiology program.

Dr. Dallas Nibert, a 2003 graduate of the university’s biological sciences program, currently serves as one of the team dentists for the university’s athletic programs in addition to owning a practice with Dr. Greg Crews. Nibert said he wanted to give back to Marshall University because the guidance he received and lessons he learned gave him the opportunity to go to dental school.

“My parents both earned their degrees through Marshall, and through their love and appreciation of this university, I became eager to attend the university myself,” Nibert said. “This university is such an asset to our community. It has allowed me to practice dentistry in this community and raise my family here, and I could not be more grateful.”

Crews said Marshall has played a very important role in his family’s life as well as his professional career.

“My daughter received her master’s degree in speech pathology and attained an excellent job here upon graduation,” Crews said. “Marshall’s communication disorders program is recognized as one of the best in the country, making her extremely qualified and easily hired. In addition, RCBI and Marshall University have been instrumental in helping me develop my new business, Lock-N-Load Feed Systems. They helped me design, prototype and produce my products and will continue to provide assistance as I develop new products in the future.”

Nibert and Crews agreed the university is vital to the success and growth of the region.

“Without Marshall’s support, it would be very difficult if not in my opinion impossible for our region to survive,” Crews said. “Marshall provides so much more than a quality higher education. Its support, entertainment, health care and many other services are vital to our region.”

For questions about a student’s eligibility for the Drs. Crews and Nibert Scholarship, please contact the Office of Student Financial Aid at Marshall University. For questions about starting a scholarship at Marshall, please contact Krystle Davis at the Marshall University Foundation by phone at 304-696-6781 or by e-mail at krystle.davis@marshall.edu.