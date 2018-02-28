Marshall Dining Services to feature Dutch chef for two-day event

 Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Marshall University Dining Services will present Global Chef 2018, a two-day event featuring Chef Jan Willem Vlijm from the Netherlands.

 

Vlijm will be in the John Marshall Dining Room from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 5, showcasing his cuisine. He also will be in Harless Dining Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, during dinner service.

The event is being presented as part of Marshall Dining Services’ mission of providing customers with the highest quality and largest variety of dining, which includes opportunities to experience cuisine from all over the world.

For more information, call Marshall Dining Services at 304-696-2544.

