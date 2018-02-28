McCorkle family endows Marshall School of Medicine scholarship

Forty years after beginning medical school at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine , alumnus Douglas C. McCorkle, M.D., Class of 1981, and his wife, Lynn Harris-McCorkle, M.D., have made the largest one-time gift by a graduate in the school’s history.

The $107,000 gift established an endowed scholarship as a tribute to the individuals who have impacted their lives, including Jane Ann Hayden McCorkle, Doug’s beloved mother; Dr. Albert C. Esposito, a pioneer in the creation of the medical school; Dr. Charles H. McKown Jr., then-chair of the admissions committee and former dean; Cynthia A. Warren, assistant dean of admissions; and Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs.

“Lynn and I are so fortunate to be in a position to give back to Marshall,” McCorkle said. “It really feels good to say thanks to the school and recognize the individuals who have been instrumental in our lives. We hope to do more in the future. Looking back, we realize that nothing has been more important in our careers than our medical school experience. MUSOM was really the basis for all of the incredible opportunities that have followed, professional and otherwise. We will always have a deep sense of gratitude to Marshall and the wonderful people there, past and present.”

The McCorkle Family Scholarship is designated as a one-time award for a fourth-year medical student who best embodies the following characteristics the McCorkles value and have served them well as physicians—a commitment to academic excellence, compassion, willingness to help others and leadership.

Dr. Douglas McCorkle entered medical school in 1978 as a member of the school’s inaugural class. He is a Huntington native and an ear, nose and throat specialist. Dr. Lynn Harris-McCorkle is a radiologist. They currently reside near Baltimore, Maryland. Their son, Colin, is a first-year medical student at Marshall, who is set to graduate in 2021—40 years after his father’s graduation.

For more information or to support the school of medicine, contact Linda S. Holmes at 304-691-1711.