Huntington's Fairfield Area Selected for Grant

The City of Huntington and Huntington Housing Authority have been selected to receive a Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant in the amount of $350,000 to support the development of a comprehensive neighborhood transformation plan in the Fairfield neighborhood.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development received 29 applications for the FY2017 Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grants competition from across the country and awarded six grants totaling $4.95 million.

“We are honored to be among the select few communities across the country that were awarded a HUD Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “This is a testament to the hard work that Fairfield residents and all of the partnering anchor institutions such as the Huntington Housing Authority, Huntington Black Pastors Ministerial Association, Cabell-Huntington Hospital, Marshall University and Marshall Health have put into this project.

“These partnerships resulted in the Fairfield Alliance, which will serve as a catalyst for progress and ensure these grant funds are put to good use. I would also like to sincerely thank our congressional delegation for supporting our efforts from the inception of this community-wide effort.”

The $350,000 grant will provide funds to create an in-depth master plan for the revitalization of Fairfield. Williams noted that having such a plan will better position Huntington to apply for the $20 million HUD Choice Neighborhoods Grant for implementation of the plan.