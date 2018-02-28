WV Executive Screens Heroin(e)

Charleston, WV – West Virginia Executive (WVE) magazine, in partnership with River Ridge Church and Celebrate Recovery, recently hosted a community screening of the Oscar-nominated documentary film “Heroin(e).” The event was held at River Ridge Church in Charleston and also marked the launch of WVE’s winter 2018 health care issue.

A panel discussion was held immediately following the screening. The panelists included Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, Judge Patricia Keller and Realtor Necia Freeman—the three women featured in the documentary—as well as Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, and Rebecca Crowder, executive director of Lily’s Place in Huntington. Together, the five panelists fielded questions concerning the use and distribution of naloxone, the free syringe exchange program, how small communities and individuals can help address the drug epidemic and new ways the city of Huntington is caring for its citizens. The discussion was moderated by Keith Hoover, pastor of creative arts at River Ridge Church’s Charleston campus.

“It was an honor to have the five panelists join us for a powerful discussion on how we as West Virginians can help those affected by drug addiction,” says Kensie Hamilton Fauber, partner and editor in chief at West Virginia Executive magazine. “Our magazine’s mission has always been to bring positive attention to the great people of the Mountain State and the amazing things they are doing, and we were honored to be able to do that by featuring Jan, Patricia and Necia on the cover of our winter issue and by telling their stories.”

A video of the full panel discussion can be seen at https://vimeo.com/257230305.

West Virginia Executive, the state’s premier business publication, was founded in 1998. The quarterly publication strives to provide quality, in-depth business news coverage and highlight growth and development within the Mountain State.