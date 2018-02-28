Most read
National higher education experts join state leaders to launch college completion campaign
The Momentum Pathways Project will focus on 15 to Finish, adviser training, and the use of degree maps. A research-based initiative originally launched in Hawaii, 15 to Finish encourages students to take 15 credit hours per semester or 30 per year, increasing their likelihood of success and ensuring that they graduate on time. Efforts around adviser training and degree maps will simplify the maze of academic courses and student requirements by creating easy to follow academic maps, design support services that increase success for adult learners, and create structured schedules that allow students to balance work, life, and academics.
“The convening of West Virginia’s higher education leaders to launch the Momentum Pathways Project is key to reaching the Commission’s strategic goals of access, success and impact,” said Dr. Paul L. Hill, Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. “By creating momentum around these pathways, it makes progress possible towards reaching our state’s educational and workforce needs – both now and in the future. I commend the leadership of our state higher education institutions for committing to this important work.”
Tucker said, “Within the next two years, 51 percent of all West Virginians will need to have some kind of education
or training beyond high school in order to meet employer demands. We have a great deal of work before us to meet this goal. With the commitment of our college and university presidents, provosts and other academic leaders to this initiative, along with the backing of Complete College America, I am confident that public higher education in our state will be better able to serve the needs of our citizens as well as employers.”
Since 2012, West Virginia has been committed to working with CCA to increase the number of West Virginians
with a postsecondary credential. West Virginia has successfully executed several key components of this initiative, including redesigning developmental education to better serve students who enter college academically and encouraging students to take 15 credit hours per semester or 30 per year, increasing their likelihood of success and ensuring timely graduation.
“West Virginia has joined a handful of states at the forefront of the national college completion movement,” said Vandal. “Higher education leaders in West Virginia recognize that momentum matters. We are excited to support them in setting significant achievement goals and taking bold action that will make it possible for more students to be successful in their first year and ultimately achieve their dreams.”