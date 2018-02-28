Most read
Council Reschedules Budget Sessions
RESCHEDULED TO:
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 – 5:00 p.m. Municipal Judge, City Attorney, Planning, Contributions, Transfers, Insurance Programs, Contingency, Public Works, Sanitation/Trash, Police Police, City Attorney, Municipal Court, Insurance, Contributions, Planning and HMPB
Thursday, March 8 - 10 minutes following the end of the City Council Work Session Coal Severance, Fire, Outside Agencies, Capital Improvement Plan, Other Public Works, Sanitation/Trash, Fire, Coal Severance, Transfers, Civic Arena, Capital Improvement Plan, Contingency, Other
Saturday, March 10 Hold Open