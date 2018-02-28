Council Reschedules Budget Sessions

Pursuant to Article Three, Section 3.7 of the City Charter, the following Special Call Meetings of City Council will be held in City Council Chambers on the following dates and times for the purpose listed below:

Thursday, March 1 - 4:00 p.m.-

RESCHEDULED TO:

 Tuesday, March 6, 2018 – 5:00 p.m. Municipal Judge, City Attorney, Planning, Contributions, Transfers, Insurance Programs, Contingency, Public Works, Sanitation/Trash, Police Police, City Attorney, Municipal Court, Insurance, Contributions, Planning and HMPB

Thursday, March 8 - 10 minutes following the end of the City Council Work Session Coal Severance, Fire, Outside Agencies, Capital Improvement Plan, Other Public Works, Sanitation/Trash, Fire, Coal Severance, Transfers, Civic Arena, Capital Improvement Plan, Contingency, Other

Saturday, March 10 Hold Open

