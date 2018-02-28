West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announces dates for regulations meetings

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, February 28, 2018 - 02:18 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will hold 12 public meetings across the state to review and receive comments on proposed hunting, trapping and fishing regulations March 12-13 from 6-8 p.m.

 
Hunters, trappers, anglers, landowners and other interested parties will have an opportunity to comment on proposed 2018 hunting regulations for white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and boar, proposed 2019-2020 general hunting and trapping regulations and proposed 2019 fishing regulations.
 
"These public meetings are set up like an open house," said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. "This informal meeting style allows people to attend at their convenience, learn about proposed regulation changes, discuss these proposals with Wildlife Resources and Law Enforcement staff and comment on the proposed regulations and other wildlife-related issues."
 
Written comments from the public on these proposed hunting, trapping and fishing regulations also are encouraged. The proposals will be posted on the DNR website soon at www.wvdnr.gov. The deadline for written comments is April 3. Anyone interested in attending the meetings should note the following dates and locations:
 
Monday, March 12, 2018
  • Fairmont - East Fairmont High School (Commons Area)
  • Martinsburg – Martinsburg Holiday Inn (Rt. 81, Exit 13)
  • Weston – Lewis County High School
  • Lewisburg - WVU building at the State Fair Grounds
  • Milton - West Virginia Pumpkin Park (Office Building)
  • Spencer – Spencer Heritage Park Building
 
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
  • Glen Dale - John Marshall High School (Commons)
  • Moorefield - South Branch Inn (Rt. 220)
  • Elkins - DNR Operations Center
  • Beckley – Raleigh County Armory and Convention Center
  • Logan - Chief Logan State Park Conference Center
  • Parkersburg - City Building (Lobby)
 
Related social media hashtag: #wvhunt #wvfish
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus