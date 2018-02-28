Most read
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Piketon Still Fights Cold War Leaching Waste Cell
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announces dates for regulations meetings
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 - 02:18 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Hunters, trappers, anglers, landowners and other interested parties will have an opportunity to comment on proposed 2018 hunting regulations for white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and boar, proposed 2019-2020 general hunting and trapping regulations and proposed 2019 fishing regulations.
"These public meetings are set up like an open house," said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. "This informal meeting style allows people to attend at their convenience, learn about proposed regulation changes, discuss these proposals with Wildlife Resources and Law Enforcement staff and comment on the proposed regulations and other wildlife-related issues."
Written comments from the public on these proposed hunting, trapping and fishing regulations also are encouraged. The proposals will be posted on the DNR website soon at www.wvdnr.gov. The deadline for written comments is April 3. Anyone interested in attending the meetings should note the following dates and locations:
Monday, March 12, 2018
- Fairmont - East Fairmont High School (Commons Area)
- Martinsburg – Martinsburg Holiday Inn (Rt. 81, Exit 13)
- Weston – Lewis County High School
- Lewisburg - WVU building at the State Fair Grounds
- Milton - West Virginia Pumpkin Park (Office Building)
- Spencer – Spencer Heritage Park Building
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
- Glen Dale - John Marshall High School (Commons)
- Moorefield - South Branch Inn (Rt. 220)
- Elkins - DNR Operations Center
- Beckley – Raleigh County Armory and Convention Center
- Logan - Chief Logan State Park Conference Center
- Parkersburg - City Building (Lobby)
Related social media hashtag: #wvhunt #wvfish