West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announces dates for regulations meetings

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will hold 12 public meetings across the state to review and receive comments on proposed hunting, trapping and fishing regulations March 12-13 from 6-8 p.m.

Hunters, trappers, anglers, landowners and other interested parties will have an opportunity to comment on proposed 2018 hunting regulations for white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and boar, proposed 2019-2020 general hunting and trapping regulations and proposed 2019 fishing regulations.

"These public meetings are set up like an open house," said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. "This informal meeting style allows people to attend at their convenience, learn about proposed regulation changes, discuss these proposals with Wildlife Resources and Law Enforcement staff and comment on the proposed regulations and other wildlife-related issues."

Written comments from the public on these proposed hunting, trapping and fishing regulations also are encouraged. The proposals will be posted on the DNR website soon at

. The deadline for written comments is April 3. Anyone interested in attending the meetings should note the following dates and locations:

Fairmont - East Fairmont High School (Commons Area)

Martinsburg – Martinsburg Holiday Inn (Rt. 81, Exit 13)

Weston – Lewis County High School

Lewisburg - WVU building at the State Fair Grounds

Milton - West Virginia Pumpkin Park (Office Building)

Spencer – Spencer Heritage Park Building

Glen Dale - John Marshall High School (Commons)

Moorefield - South Branch Inn (Rt. 220)

Elkins - DNR Operations Center

Beckley – Raleigh County Armory and Convention Center

Logan - Chief Logan State Park Conference Center

Parkersburg - City Building (Lobby)

