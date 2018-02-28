WVDNR staff receive National Wild Turkey Federation awards

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two West Virginia Division of Natural Resources staff members have been recognized by the state chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) for their efforts in game management, conservation and promoting hunter safety.

During the NWTF’s annual awards banquet in January, District 4 wildlife manager Mark Richardson received the 2017 Wildlife Manager of the Year Award, which recognizes DNR wildlife managers who demonstrate outstanding efforts in the management and conservation of wild turkey and other wildlife resources. Richardson has been a wildlife manager with DNR for 10 years. At the same event, Natural Resources Police Officer Chris Fitzwater was given the Sharp Spur Award, in recognition of his work investigating illegal turkey hunting and promoting hunting safety. Fitzwater is stationed in Braxton County in DNR District 3.

“DNR is proud of everything Mark (Richardson) and Officer Fitzwater have done to make sure our wild turkey population is healthy and that hunters are being safe,” said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “I want to thank the National Wild Turkey Federation for recognizing their hard work and giving them these much-deserved awards.”