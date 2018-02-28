Cabell Schools Closed Wednesday - to Reopen Thursday

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, February 28, 2018 - 02:35 Updated 3 hours ago
Cabell County Schools are closed for students Wednesday. This is the last day we will be closed due to the work stoppage. All schools will be open and on a regular schedule Thursday.
Meals will still be served in the community while students are still out Wednesday. You can find the complete list of meal sites on our website, www.cabellschools.com.
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus