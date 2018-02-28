World of Wheels This Weekend at Big Sandy

 Wednesday, February 28, 2018

Friday begins the O’Reilly Auto Parts Huntington WV World of Wheels Auto Show at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. The World of Wheels Auto Show is West Virginia’s largest indoor car show.


This event will feature a variety of automotive entries in the car show, a car corral, swap meet, vendors, family entertainment and a model car contest. World of Wheels begins Friday 12 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Adults are $9.50, Kids 3-12 are $5.00, and children under three are free.


For more information call Jo at 304-522-4140, Jon at 304-691-0524 or 304-654-2989 or email johannawheeler450@gmail.com with questions.#HuntingtonWV

