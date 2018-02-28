World of Wheels This Weekend at Big Sandy

Friday begins the O’Reilly Auto Parts Huntington WV World of Wheels Auto Show at Big Sandy Superstore Arena . The World of Wheels Auto Show is West Virginia’s largest indoor car show.





This event will feature a variety of automotive entries in the car show, a car corral, swap meet, vendors, family entertainment and a model car contest. World of Wheels begins Friday 12 p.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.-9 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Adults are $9.50, Kids 3-12 are $5.00, and children under three are free.





For more information call Jo at 304-522-4140, Jon at 304-691-0524 or 304-654-2989 or email johannawheeler450@gmail.com with questions.#HuntingtonWV