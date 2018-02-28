FIRST LOOK: Jennifer's "Red Sparrow" Takes on "Panther" Juggernaut

 Wednesday, February 28, 2018 - 02:52 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
FIRST LOOK: Jennifer's "Red Sparrow" Takes on "Panther" Juggernaut

Jennifer Lawrence turns enemy agent and takes on the jungle lair of "Black Panther," which has swamped the boxoffice in new record attendance for the past two weeks. 

"Red Sparrow" and the re-boot of "Death Wish" are the two new mainstream, wide offerings at cinemas this weekend. 

 

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

 

FLASHBACK

Godfather, The

The Godfather(1972)  Sunday March 4 and Wednesday March 7 @ 3:30 & 8 p.m. 

Director Francis Ford Coppola turned Mario Puzo's best-selling novel about a fictional crime family into an epic. Winner of 3 Oscars® including Best Picture, this movie revived the career of Marlon Brando, who was named Best Actor as Don Vito Corleone. Al Pacino, James Caan, and Robert Duvall all received nominations for their performances. Contains some of the most famous quotes in movie history. ("I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse.") Rated R

 

Trailer ▶

Death Wish (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Bruce Willis, Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone

DIRECTOR
Eli Roth

More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Red Sparrow (R)

Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Jenifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Shoenearts, Jeremy Irons

DIRECTOR
Francis Lawrence

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Annihilation (R)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson

DIRECTOR
Alex Garland

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:15PM5:55PM8:50PM

Trailer ▶

Every Day (Every Day Another Day) (PG-13)

Romance
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Owen Teague, Angourie Rice, Colin Ford, Jacob Batalon

DIRECTOR
Michael Sukki

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:15PM4:35PM7:05PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

Game Night (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 40 min.

CAST
Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan

DIRECTOR
John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldst

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Black Panther (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.

CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira

DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:10PM6:40PM9:10PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, Jenna Fischer

DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Fifty Shades Freed (R)

Drama
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford

DIRECTOR
James Foley

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

Peter Rabbit (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki

DIRECTOR
Will Gluck

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:50PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

Winchester (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 39 min.

CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 1:25PM4:35PM7:05PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.

CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Espositio

DIRECTOR
Wes Ball

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:55PM6:00PM9:05PM

Trailer ▶

Hostiles (R)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster

DIRECTOR
Scott Cooper

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:05PM6:15PM9:15PM

Trailer ▶

Insidious: The Last Key (PG-13)

Horror
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart

DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:45PM10:00PM

Trailer ▶

The Greatest Showman (PG)

Musical
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson

DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey

More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:05PM8:35PM

Trailer ▶

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM


