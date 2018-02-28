Most read
FIRST LOOK: Jennifer's "Red Sparrow" Takes on "Panther" Juggernaut
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 - 02:52 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
"Red Sparrow" and the re-boot of "Death Wish" are the two new mainstream, wide offerings at cinemas this weekend.
HUNTINGTON, WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
FLASHBACK
The Godfather(1972) Sunday March 4 and Wednesday March 7 @ 3:30 & 8 p.m.Director Francis Ford Coppola turned Mario Puzo's best-selling novel about a fictional crime family into an epic. Winner of 3 Oscars® including Best Picture, this movie revived the career of Marlon Brando, who was named Best Actor as Don Vito Corleone. Al Pacino, James Caan, and Robert Duvall all received nominations for their performances. Contains some of the most famous quotes in movie history. ("I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse.") Rated R
Trailer ▶
Death Wish (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Bruce Willis, Vincent D'Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Camila Morrone
DIRECTOR
Eli Roth
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Red Sparrow (R)Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Jenifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Matthias Shoenearts, Jeremy Irons
DIRECTOR
Francis Lawrence
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:10PM6:20PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Annihilation (R)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson
DIRECTOR
Alex Garland
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:15PM5:55PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
Every Day (Every Day Another Day) (PG-13)Romance
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Owen Teague, Angourie Rice, Colin Ford, Jacob Batalon
DIRECTOR
Michael Sukki
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:15PM4:35PM7:05PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Game Night (R)Comedy
1 hr. 40 min.
CAST
Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams, Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan
DIRECTOR
John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldst
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Black Panther (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 14 min.
CAST
Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira
DIRECTOR
Ryan Coogler
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:10PM6:40PM9:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
The 15:17 to Paris (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, Spencer Stone, Jenna Fischer
DIRECTOR
Clint Eastwood
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Fifty Shades Freed (R)Drama
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford
DIRECTOR
James Foley
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Peter Rabbit (PG)Animation
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki
DIRECTOR
Will Gluck
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:50PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
Winchester (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 39 min.
CAST
Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2D 1:25PM4:35PM7:05PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 21 min.
CAST
Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Espositio
DIRECTOR
Wes Ball
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:55PM6:00PM9:05PM
Trailer ▶
Hostiles (R)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Ben Foster
DIRECTOR
Scott Cooper
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:05PM6:15PM9:15PM
Trailer ▶
Insidious: The Last Key (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart
DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:45PM10:00PM
Trailer ▶
The Greatest Showman (PG)Musical
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson
DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey
More Information ► 2D 12:35PM3:35PM6:05PM8:35PM
Trailer ▶
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM
Trailer ▶
Forever My Girl (PG)Romance
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Alex Roe, Judith Hoag, John Benjamin Hickey, Abby Ryder Fortson
DIRECTOR
Bethany Ashton Wolf
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
FLASHBACK SERIES
SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY @ 3:30 & 8:00