Huntington man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pled guilty to a federal gun crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. John Weathers, 32, entered his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the West Virginia State Police Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

U.S. Attorney Stuart said, “The good citizens of Huntington need to know that my office is committed to cleaning up the streets by aggressively prosecuting drug criminals and holding them accountable with serious prison time.”

On December 5, 2017, officers with the DEA and the West Virginia State Police Violent Crime and Drug Task Force conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Weathers. After determining Weathers was staying at the Econo Lodge in Huntington, officers obtained a search warrant and located a STAR Firestar 9mm pistol in a bag on the floor of the room. Weathers was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2012 federal drug conviction in the Southern District of West Virginia.

Weathers faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 7, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking with existing local programs targeting gun crime.