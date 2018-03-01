Faculty members receive university awards for creative work, scholarship and research

Eighteen Marshall University faculty members have received awards through a new program to promote scholarship and creative activities.

Made possible by funding provided through the Office of Academic Affairs, the John Marshall Summer Creative Works and Scholarship Awards and the John Marshall University Scholars Awards give faculty members the opportunity to produce significant creative or scholarly output.

Projects funded through the awards program can involve research, design, development, field study, creative work or performance. The program is structured so participating faculty can produce creative or scholarly output—including presentations, publications, exhibits or performances—at the end of the award period.

Sixteen faculty members were selected for the John Marshall Summer Creative Works and Scholarship Awards and will each receive a $6,500 stipend to help fund their projects during summer 2018. Those faculty members, along with their university colleges and project titles, are as follows:

Ian Hagarty, College of Arts and Media, “Solo Art Exhibition: CES Gallery, Los Angeles, CA”

Mark Zanter, College of Arts and Media, “Groovy Racket: New Works You Thought You Knew”

Tijah Bumgarner, College of Arts and Media, “Kinship Care” (film working title)

Burnis R. Morris, College of Arts and Media, “Carter G. Woodson: A Century of Making Black Lives Matter, 1915-2015”

Haroon Malik, College of Information Technology and Engineering, “FlashAlert!—A Real Time and Low Cost Flash Flood Monitoring and Prediction System to Support Transportation Infrastructure”

Cong Pu, College of Information Technology and Engineering, “Suppression Attack Against Routing in the Internet of Things”

Sungmin Youn, College of Information Technology and Engineering, “The Fate and Transport of Biological Contaminants in Wet Weather”

Damien Arthur, College of Liberal Arts, “An Enigma: The Political Life of Robert C. Byrd”

Anthony J. Viola, College of Liberal Arts, “All Lies Begin with Truth” (novel-in-progress)

Zelideth Rivas, College of Liberal Arts, “Caught In-Between: Interstitial Identities in Japanese Brazilian Cultural Productions”

Kristen Lillvis, Honors College/College of Liberal Arts, “Explosive Fictions: Neuronal Plasticity and Electronic Literature”

Philippe T. Georgel, College of Science, “Can Your Diet Help to Cure or Prevent Lymphoma?”

Thomas Wilson, College of Science, “Simulated Emission of Coherent Acoustic Phonons via Parametric Down-Conversion in Modulation-doped Superlattices Driven by Far-infrared Laser Radiation”

Suzanne G. Strait, College of Science, “Normalizing Female External Genitalia: Anatomical Diversity”

Daesung Ha, College of Business, “Information Technology Capability and Firm Performance: An Empirical Investigation”

Brian Kinghorn, College of Education and Professional Development, “A Comparison of Learning Outcomes and Preparedness for CI448 between PS120 and CI280/248”

Two faculty members received John Marshall University Scholars Awards and will each get a release from teaching duties during the fall 2018 semester to allow them to work on their projects. Those recipients, along with their university colleges and project titles, are as follows:

Allison E. Carey, College of Liberal Arts, “Completion of Doubly Erased (monograph) and drafting of collection of interviews with LGTBQ Appalachian writers”

Vicki Stroeher, College of Arts and Media, “Benjamin Britten and the Art of Song”