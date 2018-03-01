Copper Leaf Interior Design Studio of Marietta, Ohio Awarded Best Of Houzz 2018

Copper Leaf Interior Design Studio has won “Best Of Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The twenty-two-year-old interior design and project management firm was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2017. A “Best Of Houzz 2018” badge will appear on winners’ profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“Each time we are awarded this honor, it is such a justification of the importance we put on the positive partnership experience we have with clients, vendors and building professionals. It really is integral to our success as a company, and it gratifying to know our efforts are noticed and appreciated,” said Pamela Holschuh, ASID, owner of Copper Leaf. One can see design projects as well as read client remarks at www.houzz.com/pro/copperleafinteriors/copper-leaf-interior-design-studio.

"The Houzz community selected a phenomenal group of Best of Houzz 2018 award winners, so this year's recipients should be very proud,” said Liza Hausman, Vice President of Industry Marketing at Houzz. “Best of Houzz winners represent some of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry, and we are extremely pleased to give them both this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise."

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish. Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world, with the largest residential design database in the world. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

In addition to providing a comprehensive array of design and project management services to residential and commercial clients, Copper Leaf Interior Design Studio also offers an extensive selection of furnishings and accessories and is a trusted resource for building materials from around the globe. All of these can be seen at the showroom at 415 Gilman Avenue in Marietta, Ohio. The website, www.copperleafinteriors.com, showcases the company’s considerable portfolio, provides industry information, and the opportunity for interaction with the public on different platforms, including Houzz, Facebook and Instagram.