Marshall Film Studies program to screen locally-produced movie about growing up in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University will present a screening of Meadow Bridge, written and directed by Tijah Bumgarner, assistant professor of Journalism and Mass Communication in the College of Arts and Media, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, in room 154 of Smith Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

Meadow Bridge is a coming-of-age story filmed and set in West Virginia. The screening will be followed by a Q&A session with the director.

Bumgarner began her filmmaking experience at CalArts in Valencia, California. Coming from small-town West Virginia, she gained invaluable experience working on films in many capacities in Los Angeles. However, the stories she has to tell take place in West Virginia.

Meadow Bridge is her first feature film. It tells the story of Darcy, a 14-year-old girl growing up in a small West Virginia town in the late 1990s. It's a story about growing up on the edge of poverty and possibility — about trying to reach out into the bigger world, while wrestling with where you're from. It's a wry, comedic and honest film with an all-West Virginian cast.

The screening is free and open to the public, with sponsorship by the Marshall University's film studies program, the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and the Department of English.

For more information, contact Dr. Walter Squire, director of Film Studies, by phone at 304-696-2860 or by e-mail at squirew@marshall.edu, or Bumgarner by phone at 304-696-6025 or by e-mail at bumgarnert@marshall.edu.