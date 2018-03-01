Most read
Wayne County Commission Meets Thursday
Regularly scheduled meetings are held the first Thursday of the month at 3 p.m., and the following Mondays at 10 a.m. at the county courthouse in Room 103.
The agenda can be downloaded as a PDf below.
- Wayne County Commission Agenda (200.76 KB)