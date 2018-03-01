Wayne County Commission Meets Thursday

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, March 1, 2018 - 05:41 Updated 3 hours ago

The Wayne County Commission holds its March meeting Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the Wayne County Courthouse Room 103. 

Regularly scheduled meetings are held  the first Thursday of the month at 3 p.m., and the following Mondays at 10 a.m. at the county courthouse in Room 103.

The agenda can be downloaded as a PDf below. 

  1. Wayne County Commission Agenda (200.76 KB)
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus