Marshall faculty member to discuss rape myths and Appalachian culture Friday evening

 Thursday, March 1, 2018

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dr. Wendy Perkins, assistant professor of criminal justice and criminology at Marshall University, will lecture on  “The Acceptance of Rape Myths by College Students from Appalachian Culture“ as part of the Sarah Denman Faces of Appalachia series. The presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, March 2, in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre on Marshall’s Huntington campus. 



Perkins received her Ph.D. in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati. She teaches undergraduate victimology, criminal investigations, introduction to law enforcement and police administration. Her research interests are sexual victimization, intimate partner violence and women in policing. She has experience as a police officer, a victim advocate, a rape crisis counselor and a police trainer.

 

