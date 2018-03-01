Most read
Marshall faculty member to discuss rape myths and Appalachian culture Friday evening
Thursday, March 1, 2018 - 14:53 Updated 2 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Perkins received her Ph.D. in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati. She teaches undergraduate victimology, criminal investigations, introduction to law enforcement and police administration. Her research interests are sexual victimization, intimate partner violence and women in policing. She has experience as a police officer, a victim advocate, a rape crisis counselor and a police trainer.