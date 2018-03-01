Marshall faculty member to discuss rape myths and Appalachian culture Friday evening

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dr. Wendy Perkins, assistant professor of criminal justice and criminology at Marshall University, will lecture on “The Acceptance of Rape Myths by College Students from Appalachian Culture“ as part of the Sarah Denman Faces of Appalachia series. The presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, March 2, in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre on Marshall’s Huntington campus.