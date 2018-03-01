Marshall accepting applications for high school STEM program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va . - Marshall University is looking for 36 high school students who have "the right stuff" to be a part of its MARS (Marshall Academy for Rising Scientists) program this year.

MARS, which began in 2017, provides students who are considering careers in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) with a unique opportunity to spend four days (Sunday, June 10 to Wednesday, June 13) on Marshall's Huntington campus immersed in engaging, hands-on exploration of what a future in STEM is all about. Students must have a 3.0 GPA and an interest in the STEM fields.

“The activities in the MARS curriculum are truly unlike anything students will have experienced in their science classes,” said Dr. Beth Wolfe, director of continuing education at Marshall, who is serving as “mission operations director” for the program. “Enrollment is selective and limited so we can ensure that each participant can experience every moment to the fullest, so it’s important for interested students to submit their applications by March 31."

“Marshall is pleased to be doing its part to train the next generation of scientists,” said Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert. “Our first MARS mission last year was a great success, and we think that this year’s mission will be equally as good.”

Additional information about the MARS schedule, cost of attendance and an online application form are available at www.marshall.edu/mars. Additional information is available by contacting Wolfe by e-mail at beth.wolfe@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-6007.