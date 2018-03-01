W.Va. AG Sues DEA; Spurs Major Change to Limit Opioid Supply

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey unilaterally sued the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in December 2017, which will lead to sweeping reforms and significantly fewer opioid prescriptions in our country.

The lawsuit sought greater transparency and broader input in the process DEA uses to establish the limit on how many opioid pills can be manufactured each year. For far too long, agency bureaucrats ignored evidence of diversion and confused demand with legitimate medical need, a fatal mistake that fueled the opioid epidemic and killed hundreds of thousands nationwide.

Thursday yielded the first glimpse of change – a directive from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to the DEA just hours before a key deadline in Attorney General Morrisey’s lawsuit.

“The era of unlimited supply must end,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We are losing too many neighbors, too many friends, too many sons and too many daughters to senseless death.

“The DEA’s quota system is fundamentally broken. For far too long, it served the industry’s wants, instead of the patients’ needs, inexcusably neglecting evidence of diversion to rely on a formula that continues to kill hundreds each day. This must stop.”

Attorney General Morrisey moved to suspend his lawsuit Thursday upon receiving the federal directive, in which U.S. Attorney General Sessions ordered DEA to evaluate and consider potential changes to the regulation.

Attorney General Morrisey is hopeful the directive will take the necessary steps to account for diversion, increase input from specific stakeholders and establish mandatory hearings in setting the quota for specific drugs.

Attorney General Morrisey believes the new process will require DEA to formally seek input from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and every state in the nation.

That’s a reversal from years of reckless oversight and abject failure.

Attorney General Morrisey has repeatedly sought information on DEA’s quota process, including a denied Freedom of Information Act request in September 2015.

“I heartily applaud Attorney General Sessions for the major step he is taking and for his continued collaboration with our office to protect West Virginians from this deadly scourge of opioid excess,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I am also appreciative of President Trump’s dedication to addressing the opioid problem, as it represents such a stark departure from the past.”

Attorney General Morrisey and the DEA twice agreed to extend deadlines related to the December lawsuit. Both extension requests acknowledged ongoing negotiations, the most recent of which noted progress toward a potential resolution.

Attorney General Morrisey reserves the right to resume litigation depending upon the DEA’s progress in revising its regulation.

Read the lawsuit at

, as well as U.S. Attorney General Sessions’ directive at

and Attorney General Morrisey’s motion to hold the case in abeyance at

.

Additionally, Attorney General Morrisey’s prepared remarks are available at

.