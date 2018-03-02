Most read
Harris Riverfront Cleanup Continues
Friday, March 2, 2018 - 05:22 Updated 26 min ago Edited from a Press Release
During this time, the park will be closed to the public. That will allow employees with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, which maintains the park for the City of Huntington, to make electrical repairs, replace mulch on the playground, clean and sanitize restrooms and playground equipment, power wash sidewalks and parking lots, and remove litter and debris. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will provide a full inspection of the park before it reopens.
Harris Riverfront Park is scheduled to reopen Monday, March 12. The reopening date is subject to change due to weather and the water level of the Ohio River.