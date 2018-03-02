Harris Riverfront Cleanup Continues

Cleanup efforts from flooding at Harris Riverfront Park will continue during the next several days.

During this time, the park will be closed to the public. That will allow employees with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, which maintains the park for the City of Huntington, to make electrical repairs, replace mulch on the playground, clean and sanitize restrooms and playground equipment, power wash sidewalks and parking lots, and remove litter and debris. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will provide a full inspection of the park before it reopens.

Harris Riverfront Park is scheduled to reopen Monday, March 12. The reopening date is subject to change due to weather and the water level of the Ohio River.