Road Barriers Installed Near Slip
This section of Norway Avenue was closed to traffic out of an abundance of caution on Feb. 18 after part of the hillside fell onto the roadway after days of excessive rainfall. The hillside where the slip occurred belongs to Woodmere Cemetery. As a result, the cemetery is responsible and is working diligently with a contractor to make repairs. Engineers have also confirmed that the hillside remains unstable until it can be repaired.
The repair work was scheduled to begin today, weather permitting. The repairs are expected to last into sometime next week. A more specific timeframe will be available after work begins.
The decision to install concrete barriers was made following reports of motorists moving plastic barricades and driving through the closed section of roadway. This resulted in numerous calls to 911 and several deployments of the Public Works Department’s Traffic Division to move the barricades back in place. In addition to the concrete barriers, the Public Works Department will place “Road Closed Ahead” and “Danger Ahead” signs before motorists get to the concrete barrier