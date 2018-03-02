Outdoor advertising campaign wins international ‘Best of Show’ marketing award

Marshall University is one of 15 institutions recognized internationally this week with a “Best of Show” award in the 33rd Annual Educational Advertising Awards sponsored by Higher Education Marketing Report .

Marshall received the award for its outdoor advertising campaign “Be a Son or Daughter of Marshall.” The campaign, which includes billboards and airport signage, is part of the university’s overall marketing and branding program.

In addition to the “Best of Show” recognition, Marshall received three “Merit” awards in this year’s competition for its 2017-18 viewbook, a recruitment travel brochure and a series of emojis depicting the university’s recruitment staff members.

Ginny Painter, the university’s senior vice president for communications and marketing, said, “The whole ‘Sons and Daughters of Marshall’ is such a fun campaign to work on and our Office of University Communications staff is thrilled to have it recognized by our peers.

“This brand is a true reflection of Marshall and the sense of pride, family, community and tradition we have here. Part of what makes this campaign resonate with people is that it’s so genuine. The Marshall family lives this campaign every day and we love to share that feeling with others.”

According to the award sponsors, the Educational Advertising Awards is the largest, oldest and most respected educational advertising awards competition in the U.S. More than 2,250 entries were received this year from more than 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and several foreign countries.

Judges for the competition included a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, and marketing and advertising professionals, as well as the editorial board of the Higher Education Marketing Report.

In last year’s competition, Marshall received a “Best of Show” award for its overall “I’m A Son or Daughter of Marshall” branding initiative, as well as a “Silver” award for its “We Are the Sons and Daughters of Marshall University” video.

The Office of University Communications worked with TWG Plus, a nationally recognized higher education marketing and branding firm, to develop the branding program and campaign.