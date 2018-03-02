Attorney General Issues 2017 Concealed Carry Repor

 Friday, March 2, 2018 - 05:39 Updated 9 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today issued a report indicating that 131,345 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2017.

According to the statistics reported to the Attorney General’s Office, in 2017 Ohio county sheriffs issued 77,281 new licenses and 54,064 renewals. Permit holders who wish to renew their licenses must do so every five years.

The Attorney General’s Office compiles an annual report as required by law about the number of licenses issued each year. Each sheriff must report concealed handgun license statistics quarterly to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Ohio county sheriffs began issuing concealed carry licenses in 2004.

 

To learn more about Ohio’s concealed carry laws or to views this year’s report and other statistics, please visit www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.

