Miss America Speaks in Atlantic City

Miss America 2018 Cara Mund returned to the Atlantic City area this week to speak to local youth about the importance of education, empowerment, and community service. On Tuesday, Cara's first visit was to Upper Township Middle School where she spoke to an assembly and answered questions from students.

Next, the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City welcomed Cara with a tour of their facilities and some one-on-one time with members of SMART Girls, a program focused on health, fitness, education, and self-esteem enhancement for young girls.

Wednesday, Cara visited two area schools in Somers Point, NJ. At Jordan Road Middle School, Cara spoke to students in an assembly about the importance of education and working hard to achieve your academic goals. After she spoke, a group of students presented Cara with a check dedicated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Cara's personal platform, for which they raised $300 by organizing their own fundraiser. Cara has raised over $78,500 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and was so proud of the students for their efforts.

The final stop of the day brought Cara to St. Joseph Regional School where she spoke to an assembly and encouraged students to continue to work hard in school and never give up on their dreams. The St. Joseph students presented her with a page from a book illustrated by the student body that was dedicated to the inspiring work done by Miss America and the Miss America Organization.

The Miss America Organization is thrilled to continue its relationship with Atlantic City and support the South Jersey community. Cara will return to Atlantic City in the coming weeks to continue advocating the organizations mission of youth empowerment, education, and scholarship!



