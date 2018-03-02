Cabell Schools closed for all Students Friday: District announces online academic supports

Due to what has once again evolved into a statewide work stoppage, Cabell County Schools will be closed for all students Friday, March 2, 2018.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe met with the building and county representatives of three of the employee associations earlier today to discuss their concerns, and to work together toward an agreement to reopen the district’s schools.

At this time, those representatives say they do not feel Cabell employees can return to work due to the nature of a statewide work stoppage and to the possibility of facing picket lines staffed by others not living or working in Cabell County.

Without most of its employees in attendance, the district simply cannot provide adequate supervision to ensure the safety of students. Therefore, we must cancel classes Friday.

The district will once again be providing free meals to students at various sites across the county Friday. The list of district meal sites, along with a list of churches and other community organizations providing free meals, can be found on the Cabell County Schools website, www.cabellschools.com.

Several events have been either moved or rescheduled. You’ll also find that list on our website.

To help support students academically during this challenging time, the district has curated a variety of free online sites that provide learning enrichment for all children is grades K-12 across all subject areas. This includes support for students studying for Advanced Placement and SAT exams. These “Academic” Support” sites can be found at www.cabellschools.com under the “Students” section.