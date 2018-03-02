CMU Officers assisting individuals in leaving buildings after fatal shootings

The suspect in this morning's campus shooting is still at large. CMU police continue to work closely with local and state police agencies.

Uniformed officers are beginning to assist individuals in leaving campus buildings. Officers will be going building to building. Please wait for officers before leaving buildings.

Students in residence halls may stay in the halls or can leave with assistance from uniformed officers. Residential students will be allowed into halls with their CMU ID. Campbell Hall is open with the exception of the fourth floor.

Update 10:43 am: Shots fired

Central Michigan University police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation.

There are no additional injuries.

Campus is on lockdown as the suspect is still at large.

The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5’10” and 135 lbs.

Those planning to come to campus today to pick up students for spring break should stay off campus until further notice. Please go to the Comfort Inn, 2424 S. Mission St. University staff will be on site to support the families.

CMU police are working closely with local and state police.

Continue to monitor this page and CMU's social media channels for updates.

The Western Michigan at Central Michigan men's basketball game scheduled for this evening has been postponed, CMU Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said.

The game will be rescheduled and details will be announced once they are confirmed.