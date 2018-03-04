Council Meetings Scheduled This Week

 Sunday, March 4, 2018

Barboursville, Ceredo and Milton  hold city council meetings this week.

Ceredo's Town Council meets Monday , March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at 700 B Street.  The agenda may be downloaded below. 

Milton City Council meets Tuesday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. in the city municipal building at 1139 Smith Street. The agenda may be downloaded below. 

Barboursville's Village Council meets Tuesday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Village Office on Main Street. A PDF of the agenda can be downloaded below. 

 

  1. Ceredo (64.47 KB)
  2. Milton (307.41 KB)
  3. Barboursville (77.47 KB)
