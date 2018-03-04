Most read
- Marshall to host digital forensics Cyber Day for high-schoolers
- Outdoor advertising campaign wins international ‘Best of Show’ marketing award
- Marshall accepting applications for high school STEM program
- Miss America Speaks in Atlantic City
- "Heroin(e)" Favored by Los Angeles Times for Oscar; Deadline gives Thumbs Up
- National higher education experts join state leaders to launch college completion campaign
- Cabell Schools closed for all Students Friday: District announces online academic supports
- Council Meetings Scheduled This Week
- CMU Officers assisting individuals in leaving buildings after fatal shootings
- PeerLogix Announces Worldwide Entertainment Rankings for Week Ending February 25th, 2018
Ceredo's Town Council meets Monday , March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at 700 B Street. The agenda may be downloaded below.
Milton City Council meets Tuesday, March 6 at 7:00 p.m. in the city municipal building at 1139 Smith Street. The agenda may be downloaded below.
Barboursville's Village Council meets Tuesday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Village Office on Main Street. A PDF of the agenda can be downloaded below.
