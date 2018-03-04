Most read
- Marshall to host digital forensics Cyber Day for high-schoolers
- "Heroin(e)" Favored by Los Angeles Times for Oscar; Deadline gives Thumbs Up
- Council Meetings Scheduled This Week
- Outdoor advertising campaign wins international ‘Best of Show’ marketing award
- National higher education experts join state leaders to launch college completion campaign
- Marshall Gains Bye in CUSA Tournament
- Cabell Schools closed for all Students Friday: District announces online academic supports
- PeerLogix Announces Worldwide Entertainment Rankings for Week Ending February 25th, 2018
- Marshall accepting applications for high school STEM program
- Dolby Laboratories celebrates the 90th Academy Award nominees in Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing
PeerLogix Announces Worldwide Entertainment Rankings for Week Ending February 25th, 2018
PeerLogix is the established standard for tracking non-subscription based over-the-top viewership data of television, movies, and listeners of music around the world. Reports of on-going usage and specific shows and media are available directly from the company and made available to partners upon engagement.
Walt Disney’s “Thor Ragnarok” was first as the top streamed movie with a leading 343 thousand hours streamed across al major and mid-major markets, with Walt Disney’s “Coco” in second with 294 thousand hours streamed. A24’s “Lady Bird,” “The Disaster Alert” and Paramount’s “Daddy’s Home 2,” round out the top five with 270, 247 and 242 thousand hours streamed, respectively.
|Rank
|Movie
|Distribution Co.
|Hours Streamed (000)
|1
|Thor Ragnarok
|Walt Disney Studios
|343
|2
|Coco
|Walt Disney Studios
|294
|3
|Lady Bird
|A24
|270
|4
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|247
|5
|Daddy's Home 2
|Paramount
|242
Trends in binge-watching continue to be a more prominent part of consumers’ video consumption habits and represent the most engaged viewers amongst audiences. Looking at binge watching results is important as it represents an evolution in viewing habits away from the weekly cadence of traditional linear television – providing an alternative standpoint by which to assess advertising decisions as binge-watched content is often in ad-free environments.
NBC’s “The Blacklist,” tops our Binge Watched viewership chart this week with 58 thousand hours streamed, while The CW’s “The Flash” came in second with 41 thousand hours streamed. AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” ABC’s “Modern Family” and Fox’s “Lucifer,” round out the top 5 with 34, 28 and 25 thousand hours streamed, respectively.
|Rank
|Programming
|Network
|Hours Streamed (000)
|1
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|58
|2
|The Flash
|The CW
|41
|3
|The Walking Dead
|AMC
|34
|4
|Modern Family
|ABC
|28
|5
|Lucifer
|Fox
|25
Usage rates by country are an important gauge of both overall digital media adoption and the growing demand for American media in international markets and can serve to guide investment decisions for both the Media and Information Technology Industries.
Looking across the Atlantic to the European market, we find that ABC’s “Modern Family” is tops for total streaming hours for all television content in Europe while The CW’s “Riverdale” is another popular selection. It should be noted that Modern Family was also a top selection in the domestic USA market, while Riverdale has yet to appear as a top watched series in the USA – continuing to highlight the diversity shown in consumers’ media preferences across markets.