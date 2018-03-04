Dolby Laboratories celebrates the 90th Academy Award nominees in Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing

On Thursday, March 1, 2018, Dolby Laboratories celebrated the 90th Academy Award nominees in the Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing categories with a private event at The London Hotel in West Hollywood.

(L-R) Back row: Alex Gibson, "Dunkirk;" Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, Dolby Laboratories; Curt Behlmer, SVP, Content Solutions and Industry Relations, Dolby Laboratories; Doug Hemphill, "Blade Runner 2049;" Ron Bartlett, "Blade Runner 2049;" Theo Green, "Blade Runner 2049;" Middle row: Richard King, "Dunkirk;" Nathan Robitaille, "Shape of Water;" Mary H. Ellis, "Baby Driver;" Brad Zoern, "Shape of Water;" Tim Cavagin, "Baby Driver;" Julian Slater, "Baby Driver;" Mark Weingarten, "Dunkirk." Bottom row: Nelson Ferreira, "Shape of Water;" Gregg Landaker, "Dunkirk;" Mac Ruth, "Blade Runner 2049;" Mark Mangini, "Blade Runner 2049;" Christian Cooke, "Shape of Water."

