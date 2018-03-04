Most read
Four Huntington Women Fight to Break the Addiction Cycle
Sunday, March 4, 2018 - 22:31 Updated 6 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
"We're being received well," Jan Rader, Huntington fire chief told HNN from Los Angeles hours before the Oscar ceremony.
During an NPR interview Rader said, "It's crazy, but we pinch ourselves everyday. We're ecstatic."
Judge Patricia Keller said, "We're excited and nervous. I am not really that dress-up girl, and they won't let me bring out my robe to wear or let Jan wear her fire chief uniform."
Rader spends her days in an endless cycle of trying to revive addicts who have overdosed. Keller is the judge of Huntington's drug court where she administers justice and compassion.
Click here for excerpts from the NPR interview:
https://www.npr.org/2018/03/04/589968953/heroin-e-the-women-fighting-add...