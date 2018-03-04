Most read
WV Education Work Stoppage will Continue
The state’s employee associations have announced their intent to continue the statewide employee work stoppage. Superintendent Ryan Saxe and his administrative staff are meeting daily to explore all options regarding the school schedule.
The district is allowing extracurricular activities to continue on a limited basis. Please contact your principal, coach, or activity sponsor to confirm that your activity will still take place.
Please find meal sites, day program options, and other special announcements in the links associated with this page.