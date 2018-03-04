WV Education Work Stoppage will Continue

All 55 WV counties will not have school on Monday, as the work stoppage continues following the WV Senate's vote for a 4%, not 5% raise.

The state’s employee associations have announced their intent to continue the statewide employee work stoppage. Superintendent Ryan Saxe and his administrative staff are meeting daily to explore all options regarding the school schedule.

The district is allowing extracurricular activities to continue on a limited basis. Please contact your principal, coach, or activity sponsor to confirm that your activity will still take place.



Please find meal sites, day program options, and other special announcements in the links associated with this page.