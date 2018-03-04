Marshall to offer ‘DIY’ upholstery classes starting in April

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University is once again offering its popular “do-it-yourself” beginner’s upholstery class starting Monday, April 2, for those in the community who would like to learn how to reupholster and repair furniture, or perhaps finish a project they started in a previous session.

In addition, an advanced course will be offered Tuesdays, beginning April 3, for those who have completed the beginner’s course.

John Richardson, an upholsterer for the university’s residence halls who will serve as instructor, said either class is $199 for eight sessions, with two-and-a-half hours dedicated to each session.

“The class is much more than just the art of upholstery,” Richardson said. “Each student has their own goals as well as their own chairs to recover. In the beginner’s course, we learn safety in a work environment and how to handle tools and air equipment, as well as upholstery and woodworking tools. In the advanced class, we build upon the skills learned in the first class.”

Participants are encouraged to bring their chairs and fabric for either class, both of which are limited to 10 students and are open to adults ages 18 and over. (Fabric may be obtained after the first class session.) Sessions will take place either Mondays (Beginner) or Tuesdays (Advanced) starting the first week of April. Each session will take place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the university’s air-conditioned Dewco Building behind Huntington’s 5th Avenue Sheetz.