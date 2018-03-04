Marshall alumna returns to perform with Pharos Saxophone Quartet

 Sunday, March 4, 2018 - 23:25 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University alumna Amy McGlothlin,, now a faculty member at Salem University, and her ensemble of professional saxophonists from the Boston area will perform a classical saxophone quartet recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, in Smith Recital Hall.

 

The Pharos Quartet is headed to the North American Saxophone Alliance conference at the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, and will stop in Huntington for this special performance.

 

Sponsored by the Marshall University School of Music, the event is free and open to the public.

