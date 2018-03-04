Most read
Marshall alumna returns to perform with Pharos Saxophone Quartet
Sunday, March 4, 2018 - 23:25 Updated 6 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The Pharos Quartet is headed to the North American Saxophone Alliance conference at the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, and will stop in Huntington for this special performance.
Sponsored by the Marshall University School of Music, the event is free and open to the public.