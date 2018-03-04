Ohio’s Licensed Medical Marijuana Growers Announce Coalition

Columbus – Ohio’s licensed marijuana growers announced the formation of a non-profit trade association , the Ohio Medical Marijuana License Holder Coalition (OMMLHC).

The group will be comprised exclusively of members that have been awarded licenses by the state of Ohio. The newly formed organization will provide a unified voice on behalf of this industry when it comes to legislation, regulatory compliance and enforcement.

“Patients have waited long enough for the relief they can experience from medical marijuana,’ stated Alex Thomas, spokesman for the OMMLHC. “Our organization will work to promote policies that support quality, safety, and sustainability of the State’s program, making sure the will of Ohioans becomes a reality,” he added. Provisional licenses for medical marijuana cultivators were awarded in November of last year.

Since then, each of the awarded cultivators has been working hard developing their facilities so they can obtain operational licenses. Level I and Level II cultivators will supply the Ohio market with the marijuana needed to develop medical-grade products.

“Having a structured organization to address the complexities of this new, compliance-driven industry is critically important.” said John Vavalo, of Terradiol Ohio LLC, “This coalition will work together with a singular voice and goal – providing safe and regulated medical marijuana to qualified patients across Ohio.” “We felt strongly that there was a need for Ohio’s license holders to form an association to ensure that we have the ability to provide medical marijuana to patients across Ohio.” said David Haley of Ancient Roots LLC.

“There are many groups seeking to delay or destroy this process for their own self-interest, and that will only cause Ohioans to have to wait even longer to have access to this much-needed product.”

OMMLHC members have facilities planned across Ohio. Members met Monday in Columbus to formally create the organization and discuss legislation and other regulations that need immediate feedback and attention. The OMMLHC looks forward to working alongside all groups who seek to advance the goals of Ohio’s medical marijuana program on the foundations of patient safety, patient relief, and compliance.

“Our voice is being left out of the current debate, and that can’t happen any longer,” added Thomas. “Too many special interests are working hard to file lawsuits, hire investigators, and create doubt in the program that we’re committed to improving. Regardless of the motivation, their goal is the same: Continue to deny access to medical marijuana for the very patients intended to benefit from it. We won’t let that happen. For the patients, the time has come.”