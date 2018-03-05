Detroit man sentenced to federal prison for Huntington heroin distribution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man who was part of a group selling heroin in Huntington in 2015 was sentenced to three years and 10 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Marquis Tamal Quinton Evans, 26, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force.

“These Detroit drug thugs only learn the hard way,” said U.S. Attorney Stuart. “We will work with law enforcement until drug criminals figure out that selling heroin in Huntington gets you a one way ticket behind bars.”

Between July and October of 2015, Evans and others distributed heroin that was transported from Michigan to the Huntington area. On October 5, 2015, the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted a search at 1826 Old 16th Street Road in Huntington. Agents located Evans inside the residence, as well as two other individuals. During the search, agents seized approximately 300 grams of heroin and over $51,000 in cash. Evans admitted that he and the other individuals intended to sell the heroin.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case was prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.