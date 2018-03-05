Most read
Lewis College of Business’s economics program ranked among Top 10 by Best College Reviews
This ranking was compiled by https://www.bestcollegereviews.org using data from College Navigator regarding tuition, as well as program information generated directly from each institution’s official website, according to the program’s division head, Dr. Richard Agesa.
“The methodology used to determine the rankings is based on tuition; customization options within the degree program, both in content and format; and an overall ‘wow’ factor which highlights each program’s unique offerings and sets it apart from the pack,” Agesa said.
Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business, said he believes the college’s program received this ranking due to its comprehensive and accommodating nature.
“Whether students plan to continue on with their studies at the graduate level or enter directly into the workforce, Marshall’s B.B.A. degree in economics provides them with the tools that they need to succeed,” Mukherjee said. “We are very proud to be recognized amongst the top 10 programs in the U.S.”
The full ranking can be found here: https://www.bestcollegereviews.org/top/bachelors-business-economics/.
To learn more about Marshall’s B.B.A. degree in economics, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.