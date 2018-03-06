Highlawn Alley Sweep Continues in Huntington

The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department will conduct an alley sweep in the Highlawn neighborhood March 6, 7 and 8.

The sweep will cover the 2700 block of 4 ½ Alley and the alley that runs between Highlawn Avenue and 5th Avenue. The sweep will also include 31st Street to 24th Street between 7th Avenue and the Ohio River.

Residents living in this area are encouraged to set out trash in the alleys before March 6. Work will also include cutting back trees and weeds from alleyways, citing vehicles that have been abandoned or don’t have proper registration, and issuing code enforcement citations for unkempt properties.

Items that will be hauled away include furniture, brush/yard waste, construction materials, appliances without Freon and dried paint cans. Items that will not accepted include tires, oils, liquid paint, appliances with Freon, car batteries, gas or propane tanks.

The Public Works Department will typically work with City Council members and neighborhood associations to coordinate and schedule alley sweeps. The Public Works Department conducted two alley sweeps last fall and will be scheduling more alley sweeps this spring.

For more information about the alley sweep in Highlawn or about how to organize one in your neighborhood, call the Public Works Department at 304-696-5903.

As a reminder, Huntington residents are still allowed one free bulky trash pickup per month. These free pickups are for bulky items that are too large to dispose of with your household garbage. Pickups can be arranged by calling the Public Works Department.