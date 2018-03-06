Most read
- No Oscar but Four Women still Fight to Break the Cycle
- Ohio’s Licensed Medical Marijuana Growers Announce Coalition
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Detroit man sentenced to federal prison for Huntington heroin distribution
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- National higher education experts join state leaders to launch college completion campaign
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Marshall medical school launches student wellness initiative
Attorney General Morrisey Celebrates National Consumer Protection Week In Central W.Va.
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 00:51 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Attorney General collaborates with the Federal Trade Commission and federal, state and local agencies, consumer groups and national organizations to raise awareness about consumer fraud issues to Saturday, March 10.
“Consumers must be educated on ways they can protect themselves,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “There is never a shortage of scam artists trying to take advantage of anyone that could fall prey to their tactics.”
The week’s events include:
- March 6: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Mobile Office Hours at Charleston Main Post Office, 1002 Lee St., Charleston
- March 6: 11 a.m. to Noon – Mobile Office Hours at Jackson County Commission on Aging, Inc., 121 S. Court St., Ripley
- March 6: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Mobile Office Hours at Beckley City Hall, 409 S. Kanawha St., Beckley
- March 7: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Credit Reporting Information Table and Credit Presentation at Marshall University, Memorial Student Center, 1 John Marshall Way, Huntington
- March 7: 11 a.m. to Noon – Mobile Office Hours at Pleasants County Senior Citizens Center, 209 2nd St., St. Marys
- March 8: 11 a.m. to Noon – Credit Reporting Information Table at Marie Redd Senior Life and Enrichment Center, 1750 9th Ave., Huntington
- March 9: Noon to 4 p.m. – Credit Reporting Information Table at Huntington Mall, Community Booth, 500 Mall Rd., Barboursville