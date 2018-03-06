Attorney General Morrisey Celebrates National Consumer Protection Week In Central W.Va.

 Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 00:51 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will host various events across central West Virginia aimed at consumer education and fighting fraud as part of National Consumer Protection Week 2018.

 
The Attorney General collaborates with the Federal Trade Commission and federal, state and local agencies, consumer groups and national organizations to raise awareness about consumer fraud issues to Saturday, March 10.

“Consumers must be educated on ways they can protect themselves,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “There is never a shortage of scam artists trying to take advantage of anyone that could fall prey to their tactics.”

The week’s events include:
  • March 6: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Mobile Office Hours at Charleston Main Post Office, 1002 Lee St., Charleston
  • March 6: 11 a.m. to Noon – Mobile Office Hours at Jackson County Commission on Aging, Inc., 121 S. Court St., Ripley
  • March 6: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Mobile Office Hours at Beckley City Hall, 409 S. Kanawha St., Beckley
  • March 7: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Credit Reporting Information Table and Credit Presentation at Marshall University, Memorial Student Center, 1 John Marshall Way, Huntington
  • March 7: 11 a.m. to Noon – Mobile Office Hours at Pleasants County Senior Citizens Center, 209 2nd St., St. Marys
  • March 8: 11 a.m. to Noon – Credit Reporting Information Table at Marie Redd Senior Life and Enrichment Center, 1750 9th Ave., Huntington
  • March 9: Noon to 4 p.m. – Credit Reporting Information Table at Huntington Mall, Community Booth, 500 Mall Rd., Barboursville
Consumers with questions can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
